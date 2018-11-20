Jetlife23_45
Best bang for your buck.
We appreciate you so much and hope to keep it coming!
4.5
10 reviews
Good selection of Bud very helpful guys and girl I'd recommend it to the smokers and the indulgers don't go down the street to the other guy LOL
Thank you so much! Route 66 - never like the other guy B)
love this place
Thank you so much! The feelings are mutual!
I would advise caution if you want to buy their clones. Mine were infested with Aphids.
Thank you for your review! We are working with a new clone vendor now, Octothrope. Higher quality clones at the same price, but a smaller assortment of strains. My name is Carla, I'm the store manager at Route 66. I'd be happy to add a clone discount to your profile for your next visit, please feel free to give me a call at 918-350-8444. I'm always pleased to talk with patients and listen to their valuable feedback!
best choice bud
Thank you! We're glad you love our flower, we're doing our best to bring the fire!
nice people, nice flower
Thanks so much! We appreciate you!
Amazing! Just that simple....The atmosphere was very clean & organized. The employees was very knowledgeable & was very happy to be there to help. The flower choices was by far the best I've seen!none of the strings just nice buds with a great smell. I've only been there once "so far" & I'll definitely be going back,if not make it My New Place to go! Thanks Root66 for a great first time impression! Exactly who I like to buy from, the happy,uplifted peoples 😊
Thank you for your feedback, we really appreciate it! So happy you love our little dispensary and staff. Our budtenders are passionate, informed, and love to take care of our patients, so thank you for complimenting their service! We look forward to seeing you again soon and, if we're lucky, we will become your go-to dispensary!
A standout among other dispensaries. Huge parking lot. Sales staff right is directly in front upon entering. A logical tiered system based on price of product instead of owners guess. The cherry on top for me is the listing of the growers for each strain.
Thank you for your review! We strive to give all our patients a 5-star experience; I'm so glad to know that's the kind of experience you had with us! Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
Small store-front but lot of variety. Bud was always good not amazing but been stepping out up recently
Thanks for the honest feedback, we love to hear from our patients. Happy to hear you've noticed an improvement in our flower quality and selection! We're always working to source quality medicine for our patients!
Great atmosphere, everyone seems very happy. TJ was very helpful with finding me the best product. 10/10 would reccomend to others.
SO happy you had a great experience at Route 66! TJ is awesome, thank you for giving him some positive feedback! Hope yo see you back soon :)