Bug79 on August 24, 2019

Amazing! Just that simple....The atmosphere was very clean & organized. The employees was very knowledgeable & was very happy to be there to help. The flower choices was by far the best I've seen!none of the strings just nice buds with a great smell. I've only been there once "so far" & I'll definitely be going back,if not make it My New Place to go! Thanks Root66 for a great first time impression! Exactly who I like to buy from, the happy,uplifted peoples 😊