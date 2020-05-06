We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Royal Leaf Dispensary is a locally owned and operated dispensary in beautiful historic Downtown McAlester, Oklahoma. We offer aggressive discounts on top notch organically grown flower and a huge selection other products and accessories. We are known and loved for our outstanding customer service and our patients feel like this is their home away from home! Please join our family! Natural Medicine. Royal Treatment.