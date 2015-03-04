Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
New flower from Columbia River Reserve! Grape Cookies, Squirt, WTC, Tangie Drip, Fucking Incredible & more! $25/3.5g $49/7g
About
Royals Cannabis is Spokane's top-rated store for recreational / medical, adult-use marijuana and #7 in the state of Washington! We have excellent product, reasonable prices with a visually pleasing, inviting and relaxed atmosphere. Our budtenders are some of the best in the industry at helping our customer find what works best for them. We strive to have everyone leave our store satisfied. We are growing everyday with new product and varying quantities. Come check us out and see how we do things, We hope you will like it!