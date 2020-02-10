Just opened! Come see us on 39th between Rockwell and Council.

We have something for everyone:

Premium Flower for the smokers

Goodies and treats for all those who love to EAT

Topical Options for your all your health needs when you don't want to smoke

Concentrates, Carts, and ALL the tools you need to complete the smoke sesh!

Let us be "Your" shop! We have easy access parking lot, comfortable area to learn, talk, and explore your options as a patient and friends. If you are in a hurry use the online ordering and we will get you on your way!