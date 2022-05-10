I live down the street from Ruben’s Doobies, so it’s my go-to shop. I like the vibe of the place (clean, chill, and super inviting) and I love that it blends in with the neighborhood and isn’t super clinical-looking like a lot of other dispensaries. They usually have what I’m looking for, though I have come through a few times and found it pretty picked over, but I feel like that could just be a result of heavy traffic or maybe a shipment issue. My only real issue with this place is the service. Don’t get me wrong, the employees are all very friendly, but I just don’t think they’re as knowledgeable as they should be. I’m the kind of shopper who likes to ask questions (sorry) and compare products, but every time I try to have a conversation with someone here they either don’t know what they’re talking about or they give me the “IDK it’s kind of up to you” response, which I personally don’t like. Maybe it’s just me, but I want to be excited about what I buy, and I want to feel like I’m making a good purchase, too! Now I usually compare products/reviews online beforehand and buy in-store. I miss the human connection, though.