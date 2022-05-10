15 Reviews of Ruben's Doobies
j........j
May 10, 2022
Nice place, but the prices are a little high. Seemed to be low in stock too.
j........e
May 10, 2022
I hope this place stays in my neighborhood for a LONG time! Great quality weed, amazing people, and a shop that’s just super community oriented! They do awesome events like live music and pop-ups all the time and it feels like they try to make sure everything is very local. Come for the weed, stay for the vibes!!!
j........F
May 10, 2022
Go somewhere else if you can. This place is nice, but the staff doesn’t know what they’re doing. I came in on a Friday to take advantage of the daily deal and none of the associates knew how to ring it in. I had to ask for the manager and, while she eventually gave me my discount, she seemed kind of put out doing so. She also didn’t show anyone how to apply the discount when she rang me up, so I feel like this is going to keep happening to other customers. If they’re going to offer discounts or special promotions, they need to show their staff how to apply said discounts.
j........y
May 10, 2022
Quality product, friendly staff, and a clean shop. Overall a good dispensary.
j........H
May 10, 2022
If you’ve got money to burn, Ruben’s Doobies is the place for you! This place feels like a high-end store, and they’ll use that as an excuse to charge you more than what the product is worth! I came here on a whim (my boyfriend and I were on our way to dinner a few doors down) and, at first, was really enjoying my time here. I love the ambiance and the associates were great and very attentive. Everything was hunky dory until I saw the prices—yikes! The prices are SO high and unlike anything in the area. I honestly think they feel like they can charge higher prices because they’re in a hip part of town. I would have given this place a much higher rating had the prices made sense.
j........7
May 10, 2022
This is a nice dispensary! I came to town to visit my sister and told her I was struggling with some anxiety, so she took me here. I don’t frequent dispensaries so I’m not super familiar with what’s normal, but wow was this one fancy. It felt like we were shopping at a boutique or going to an upscale salon. I spoke with an employee named Manuel, and he was really helpful. I told him I seldom smoke weed or use weed products and he really listened to me and asked what kinds of products I was comfortable with. In the end, we settled on a tincture that is mostly CBD (some THC though). I think it’s been working, but it was a little pricier than I was expecting. Overall I think this place is very nice, just a bit beyond my budget!
j........M
May 10, 2022
A haiku for Ruben’s Doobies: Ruben’s has the weed, Nestled in a corner shop, All the green and more.
j........S
May 10, 2022
I live down the street from Ruben’s Doobies, so it’s my go-to shop. I like the vibe of the place (clean, chill, and super inviting) and I love that it blends in with the neighborhood and isn’t super clinical-looking like a lot of other dispensaries. They usually have what I’m looking for, though I have come through a few times and found it pretty picked over, but I feel like that could just be a result of heavy traffic or maybe a shipment issue. My only real issue with this place is the service. Don’t get me wrong, the employees are all very friendly, but I just don’t think they’re as knowledgeable as they should be. I’m the kind of shopper who likes to ask questions (sorry) and compare products, but every time I try to have a conversation with someone here they either don’t know what they’re talking about or they give me the “IDK it’s kind of up to you” response, which I personally don’t like. Maybe it’s just me, but I want to be excited about what I buy, and I want to feel like I’m making a good purchase, too! Now I usually compare products/reviews online beforehand and buy in-store. I miss the human connection, though.
j........a
May 10, 2022
LOVE LOVE LOVE RUBEN’S DOOBIES!! My friend told me about this place and they’re deals and loyalty program and I just have to say i LOVE THAT. it’s hard to find a dispensary that not only offers GOOD deals but also a good loyalty program. Like hello don’t you guys want to get return customers?? Well Ruben’s Doobies does! I came in on a tuesday and wore polka dots (my friend told me too) and was immediately added to their loyalty program! How fun! Plus they also do daily deal and have live music on Friday’s! This place definitely wants people to keep coming back with all of the cool stuff they offer. Plus its super nice inside like very clean and bright and also they have the BEST product I’ve seen in a while. If your looking for your new favorite dispensary I think this is definitely it!
j........o
May 10, 2022
Only go here if you’ve got time (and gas) to kill. I called one day and asked about what flower they had in stock and the woman on the phone told me they were fully stocked and that they carried a lot of popular brands. I drove across town AFTER WORK to get there and then when I got there they had nothing in stock!! I told the person working about what the woman on the phone said and they said no they’ve been out of stock for a while waiting on some shipment or something. I asked why the woman would have said they were stocked and they said they didn’t know. I tried to talk to the manager but I guess they were on a break. I’m sure this place is good when/if they have anything, but I was so annoyed that they just couldn’t seem to get on the same page. I shouldn’t have to drive across town and find out something completely different after talking to someone on the phone. Waste of my time.
j........m
May 10, 2022
If I could rate a dispensary 420/10, it would be Ruben’s Doobies!!! I’ve been to a lot of dispensaries, but I’ve never seen a shop as clean, well-stocked, and inviting as this place. It was so cool walking in and feeling like I was getting the star treatment. Everyone who works there is super friendly, and I felt like they really cared to help me find exactly what I was looking for not just fake salesperson energy. It also seemed like all the customers there were getting the same treatment and no one was being ignored. It was really good vibes all around. I came in for some edibles, but I decided to grab some flower too after talking to Isabella about some of their top selling stuff. I thought I knew all of the popular brands out here, but she told me about some I’d never even heard of! I love when I can stop in somewhere and learn something new. Overall, I feel like I had a great experience at Ruben’s Doobis and the stuff I bought is amazing. I’ll definitely be back and I encourage you to try it too!!
j........B
May 10, 2022
I can see why people like Ruben’s Doobies. It’s a clean, very hipster place. Looks like out of a magazine and all of the people in there do too. I don’t need a super cool dispensary personally but I do need good quality flower. I went in one day after work and was helped by someone I think a guy and he suggested their top-seller called flower power. I took his advice and decided to try it out even though it was a little pricey. Sorry guys, but it is not worth it. Very poor quality in my opinion, definitely not worth the price.
j........l
May 10, 2022
I like Ruben’s Doobies. I have been shopping here since it opened and I think it’s a pretty decent spot overall (better than that coffee shop that was there before). They’ve got a variety of products and I feel like they do a good job staying on top of the popular brands. Plus the staff is usually pretty on top of it. They do seem to have a problem with keeping things in stock, though. For all the variety of products they offer, it seems like they’re regularly sold out of more than a few things. I understand shipping issues, but it just looks a bit weird when a decent chunk of the store is empty.
j........e
May 10, 2022
I do not get this place. Came here for some edibles cuz a friend told me they had the best selection in town. Ummm…I didn’t see much of anything. When I think of great selection I think of LOTS OF OPTIONS. This place seemed to offer maybe 10 items TOTAL. I try to ask the guy working but he was taking so much time talking too someone about his grow setup and totally ignored me with my question. This place just seems like they think ther better than everyone and I won’t be back.
j........m
May 10, 2022
Walking along Main Street this afternoon, I’ll be frank—I almost missed Ruben’s Doobies. Reminiscent of an old-world apothecary, this dispensary’s facade absolutely oozes charm and blends in beautifully with the rest of the shops that make up the historic district. I came to Ruben’s Doobies expecting your run-of-the-mill dispensary, but what I found was a little slice of heaven. Inside Ruben’s Doobies is just as magical as it appears curbside, if not more so. Designed with a clean, calming aesthetic—which is highlighted by the natural light that floods in through the windows—the space feels more like a spa than a retail shop. All of the products are easy to shop but displayed with the love and attention typically reserved for high-end items like jewelry. Shopping here really feels like a luxury experience! While I could talk for hours about the space, I can’t write this review without mentioning the amazing people who work at Ruben’s Doobies! Everyone I met seemed excited to help, plus they were super knowledgeable. I spoke primarily with Lara, and she helped me find everything I was looking for. She also introduced me to FLWRPOWR (their top-selling brand), which I’m super excited to try! All in all I had an amazing first trip to Ruben’s Doobies, and I’ll definitely be back!