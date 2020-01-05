13 products
FLOWER HOUR 8AM-10AM 9PM-CLOSE
Valid 12/5/2019 – 9/24/2020
$8 3.5G, $8 DABS AND *20% OFF REGULAR PRICED OZ
Cannot be combined with any other offer. *Oz must be at regular price to receive discount.
All Products
Grape Ape
from Crescent Valley Farms
22%
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ ounce
$10⅛ ounce
$751 ounce
Willy's Wonder
from Crescent Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ ounce
$10⅛ ounce
$751 ounce
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$10⅛ ounce
$10⅛ ounce
$751 ounce
Red Lebanese
from Capital Green
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
Sunset Sherbet HCE Cartridge
from Canna Organix
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 gram
$401 gram
Gelato #41 HTE
from Canna Organix
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato #41
Strain
$401 gram
$401 gram
Locktite Loud Resin
from Refine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$451 gram
$451 gram
Chem Pie OG Loud Resin
from Refine
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 gram
$451 gram
Purple Punch
from Northwest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
White #43 Live Resin
from Northwest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Fire 43
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Locktite
from Northwest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
Cherry Pie
from Northwest Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
The Bomb
from Capital Green
22%
THC
0%
CBD
The bomb
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram