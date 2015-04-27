Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Grassroots Vermont provides pure, effective and affordable medical cannabis to patients across Vermont. Founded and operated by a local Vermont family, we grow our own Cannabis and provide our own natural world-class products. As our patient, you know exactly what you are ingesting, who cultivated it and how it was made—right here in Vermont.
Call 802-465-8081 to schedule an appointment with us.* All registered Vermont patients are welcome to meet with our compassionate Cannabis consultants to help you find exactly the right medicine for your tastes and needs.