Follow
Rogue Valley Cannabis - Ashland
541-631-0240
321 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 101
Show All 57
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$316
Deals
Deals Every Day of the Week!
Valid 6/5/2019
Munchie Mondays - 15% off edibles * Topical Tuesdays - $5 off topicals * Wax Wednesday - $5 off full-gram concentrates (cartridges and dabs) * Thirsty Thursday - $5 off liquid edibles & tinctures * Flower Friday - 15% off all cannabis flower * Shatterday - 15% off concentrates (cartridges and dabs) * CBD Sunday - 15% off all CBD products
Deals Every Day of the Week!
Valid 6/5/2019
Munchie Mondays - 15% off edibles * Topical Tuesdays - $5 off topicals * Wax Wednesday - $5 off full-gram concentrates (cartridges and dabs) * Thirsty Thursday - $5 off liquid edibles & tinctures * Flower Friday - 15% off all cannabis flower * Shatterday - 15% off concentrates (cartridges and dabs) * CBD Sunday - 15% off all CBD products
All Products
*ALL PRICES INCLUDE TAX*
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
24K / THC: 26.62% - Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
26.62%
THC
0%
CBD
24k Gold
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien Rock Candy / THC: 26.6% - Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
26.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Rock Candy
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Baby Stewie / THC: 22.2% - Leap Farms
from LEAP FARMS
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannalope / THC: 20.47% - Cannananda
from Cannananda
20.47%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Wedding Cake / CBD: 14.5% THC: 8.66% - Happy Trails
from Unknown Brand
8.66%
THC
14.5%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour Diesel / THC: 21.7% - Ultimo Farms
from Unknown Brand
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Dawg / THC: 25.3% - Wicked Kind
from Wicked Kind
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Dough / THC: 18.4% - Puds Buds
from Unknown Brand
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Diesel Dough
Strain
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Pineapple / THC: 19.42% - Wisely Organics
from Wisely Organics
19.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Head / THC: 27.50% - Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Dog #7 / THC: 22.2% - Heroes of The Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Las Vegas OGK / THC: 21.77% - Zion Roots
from Zion Roots
21.77%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush X / THC: 18.9% - Leap Farms (1/2 oz special)
from LEAP FARMS
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$50½ oz
In-store only
LemonGrass / THC: 19.2% - Ultimo Farms
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemongrass
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Magic Melon / THC: 28.8% - Epic Family Farms
from Epic Family Farms
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Magic Melon
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise / CBD: 9.7% THC: 7.78% - East Fork Cultivars
from East Fork Cultivars
7.78%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$7.21 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pink Candy / THC: 19.19% - Bliss Cultivation
from Unknown Brand
19.19%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Purple Candy / THC: 22.56% - Rogue Farmer (1/2 oz special)
from Rogue Farmer
22.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Purple Kush
Strain
$50½ oz
In-store only
Purple Hindu Kush / THC: 17.11% - Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
17.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Sherbert / THC: 22.7% - Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
22.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Roasted Garlic Margy / THC: 28.2% - Noble Farms
from Noble Farms
28.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Send-Off / THC: 27.5% - Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
27.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert Tree / THC: 25.39% - Living Tree
from Unknown Brand
25.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Guava / THC: 20.06% - Ultimo Farms
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Kush / THC: 30.51% - KGB Farms
from KGB FARMS
30.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Pie / THC: 27% - Meraki Gardens
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
*** ALL-NEW DIRTY ARM FARM QUARTZ BANGERS!!!****
from Dirty Arm Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$150Unit
In-store only
Angel Wings - CBD Disposable Vape: Jack Herer / CBD: 179mg
from Angel
0%
THC
35.8%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$27½ g
In-store only
Angel Wings - CBD Disposable Vape: Jager / CBD: 179mg
from Angel
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$27½ g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Badder: Forbidden Fire / THC: 64.3%
from Unknown Brand
64.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Badder: Yeti / THC:69.3%
from Unknown Brand
69.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Yeti OG
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce: 9lb Hammer / THC 80.2%
from Unknown Brand
80.2%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$31.21 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce: Root Beer Float / THC: 77.8%
from Unknown Brand
77.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Anthology - Live Sauce: Zour Patch / THC: 75%
from Unknown Brand
75%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kiss
Strain
$371 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin Cart: Alien Apricot / THC: 71.66%
from Bobsled Extracts
71.66%
THC
0%
CBD
$43.21 g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin Cart: Blue Dream / THC: 78.23%
from Bobsled Extracts
78.23%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$24½ g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin Cart: Chem Dawg 4 / THC: 67.09%
from Bobsled Extracts
67.09%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Chemdog 4
Strain
$24½ g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin Cart: Cookie Glue / THC: 72.77%
from Bobsled Extracts
72.77%
THC
0.18%
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
Bobsled - Live Resin Cart: Jack / THC: 67.68%
from Bobsled Extracts
67.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$24½ g
In-store only
12345 ... 9