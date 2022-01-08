The sun has been shining on our farm since 2018, allowing us to grow the highest quality organic cannabis Montana has to offer. From our Clean Green Certified Farm using Korean Natural Farming practices to our unique and inviting dispensaries, Sacred Sun Farms has a love for not only the products we produce but the families and communities we serve. Sacred Sun Farms was born of four friends with a deep passion for their environment, community and access to cannabis. The family has grown into a community of professionals providing Clean Green CertifiedⓇ medicinal cannabis, extractions and infused products to all patients of the Montana Medical Marijuana Program; in a safe, nurturing, positive and compliant environment. The team as a whole is environmentally conscious; nurturing a sustainable business model and farming approach to maintain an organization operating as a circular economy. With a deep love for connection and community, Sacred Sun is rooted in the communities it serves through various fundraising and support efforts with direct donations from sales.