Sacred Garden is a Santa Fe Medical Marijuana Dispensary Sacred Garden continues to be the leading medical marijuana dispensary since 2010 in Santa Fe, devoted to the medical cannabis communities searching for natural relief. The team at Sacred Garden is dedicated to providing the highest quality, natural and organic cannabis products; they proudly cultivate their products in-house which allows this Santa Fe medical marijuana dispensary to have complete quality control of their cannabis products. They continue to go above and beyond industry standards growing, their plants naturally using organic nutrients to provide medical marijuana patients with a safe, natural, and sustainable solution to alleviate their discomforts. History Zeke founded Sacred Garden in Santa Fe in 2010 with the goal to serve the medical cannabis community only the finest cultivated medical cannabis products the industry has to offer. The couple decided to venture into a business partnership and utilize the soil on their ranch for cultivation after New Mexico announced that the legislature voted to legalize cannabis for medical use. This Santa Fe dispensary initially began as a delivery service, tending to medical marijuana patients who did not have the convenient accessibility to medical cannabis, but later turned into a dispensary with a storefront in order to allow medical marijuana patients full accessibility to medical cannabis products. The founders of Sacred Garden are dedicated to helping people within the medical marijuana community and the team at Sacred Garden is committed to providing top-tier quality medical cannabis to their medical cannabis clientele, saving the world one joint at a time. Products Sacred Garden focuses on optimizing the quality of their medical cannabis. They continuously rotate through fresh, dense, and potent strains, including strains like heavy hitting Gorilla Glue #4 designed to alleviate stress, pain, and depression, Alien Rock Candy for medical marijuana experiencing muscle spasm or inflammation, and their signature hybrid strain Sour Apple White Widow (SAWW) exclusive to Sacred Garden. This Santa Fe dispensary also carries Kief Hash, Honey Hash Oil (available in full grams of THC and CBD), and strain specific shatters available in half grams. Sacred Garden’s collection of edibles include a 200 mg Sacred Syrup available in cherry and lemon, Gummy Stars, chocolate bars, gluten-free, organic Fyah Bar, Canna Fudge, Canna Cookies, cereal bars, and Bliss Balls made with raw almonds, rolled oats, raw cashew meal, raw honey, almond butter, banana, chocolate, dried cranberries, coconut, cacao powder, cinnamon, and sea salt. In addition to their extensive selection of edibles, Sacred Garden also carries Canna-Caps designed for medical marijuana patients who have certain dietary restrictions proven to help treat anxiety, regain appetite, depression, muscle and joint pain, and insomnia. Service Locations Sacred Garden has been proudly serving their Santa Fe community for over six years. They are located on Luisa and Letrado Street near the Salvador Perez Park. This Santa Fe medical marijuana dispensary services the medical cannabis communities surrounding but not limited to Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Mora, Los Alamos, Gallup, and Estancia. Location Information Serving as the fourth-largest state in New Mexico, Santa Fe is known as the oldest state capital city in the U.S. and the oldest city in New Mexico. The Georgia O’Keeffe Museum is open to the public, offering insight into her creative process and showcasing several of her masterpieces from the 20th century. The Loretto Chapel is known for its miraculous spiral staircase exploring the mystery of the architect behind the 360 degree staircase with no turns questioning the physics of its construction. Sacred Garden continues to be the leading medical marijuana dispensary carrying only the finest cultivated cannabis products from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, their amazing service, and high-quality cannabis product helps their medical cannabis community achieve full overall wellness.