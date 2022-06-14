Sage and Fire
About this dispensary
Sage and Fire
Located in beautiful Lone Pine, CA! Established in 2020, the year of endemic transformation for humanity, Sage & Fire has risen to nourish and re-establish the connection between ourselves and nature. There is a gateway calling you towards a more profound and fulfilling life, and cannabis is the key. So we have an obligation, and the fortunate pleasure, of providing the best, safest, and highest-quality cannabis in the world for our patrons!
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
1900 S Main Street, Lone Pine, CA
License C10-0000957-LIC
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblemedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
