General Accessibility: We are located at 240 Elm Street on the lower lever under the Be Fresh Supermarket. To enter our Somerville location: come in through the door to the left of Dunkin' Donuts, go down the stairs and you'll see our main door. --- ADA Accessibility: A wheelchair accessible elevator is located at our exit door on Chester Street (across from Red Bones). Once you take the elevator down to the lower level, follow the arrows on the floor to the main entrance. --- Sira Naturals is a Registered Marijuana Dispensary located in Somerville, MA serving registered patients from across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Our mission is to provide premium cannabis. Sustainably grown and sold with integrity. We accomplish this mission through dedication to high-quality production standards, compassion and service to our patients, and a strong orientation toward community development. We consider it a privilege to serve our patients and communities. We strive to provide leadership in the industry regarding regulatory compliance, and aspire to the highest possible standards in all aspects of our operations. At Sira Naturals we offer flowers in increments of 1/8th sizes. Of course if you're looking for a single gram, you can always pick up one of our hefty Prerolls. Or browse our wide selection of concentrates from our signature Terp Cartridges to waxes, shatters and more. We also provide patients with a line of precision-dosed edibles, that we produce and package in-house. Service Locations: Sira Naturals is open to all patients from every city and town in Massachusetts, including but not limited to Cambridge, Boston, Prospect Hill, Somerville, Davis Square, Assembly Square, Allston, Brighton, Belmont, Back Bay, Mission Hill, Brookline, Chelsea, Everett, Arlington and Watertown, and more. Cambridge: 1001 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge MA 02138 Open every day from 11AM - 9PM Needham: 29 Franklin St, Needham Heights, MA 02494 Open every day from 10AM - 8PM