s........r
Beautiful store and attentive workers. They’ve got great deals on concentrates plus some accessories I haven’t seen in the other stores I’ve been to.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sage Wellness, established in 2018, dispenses premium cannabis products to the Oklahoma City community. Sage Wellness Cannabis Market's mission is to deliver a unique experience every single time you visit their Cannabis Market while providing you handpicked quality cannabis products. Sage Wellness strives to help educate you and make you more at ease about the different ways to consume cannabis safely while explaining the benefits. Their team is trained to give you the best patient care with one on one attentive interaction. Sage Wellness offers a high-quality crafted menu of designer marijuana strains, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, topicals, RSO, tinctures, capsules and suppositories. In addition to their vast medical grade cannabis products, they offer a large variety of CBD products from the leading brands in the industry across our nation. Sage Wellness offers... Happy Hour: Monday - Thursday between 3pm-5pm, offers change daily Loyalty program: allows you money back for every dollar you spend and can be redeemed at your will. Referral program: if you bring a"bud" aka "friend" for their first time to Sage, you will receive 20% on non discounted items. First Time Patient: 10% off purchase on non-discounted items PLUS 25% off accessories Birthday Gift: If it's your birthday, you get $5 off your purchase! Military: 10% off if you mention this when you are our guest
I’ve only been to a couple of dispensaries so far since getting my medical card, but I don’t feel like I need to visit any others. This place is home. Everyone is super nice and knowledgeable, the building is warm and welcoming, awesome decor, looks professional and unique. Only gripe, not a complaint, is I wish they updated their menu more on here, I like to have somewhat of a game plan before going in. I’ve lived in the surrounding neighborhood for over 15 years and it’s such a perfect fit, love this place!
This dispensary is everything you want in a dispensary. Experience from start to finish. Great staff, amazing product through and through and extremely nice accessories. They have an entire floor that can be shopped by anyone without a MMJ card also. Those products are so nice too! I highly recommend Sage Wellness to all my fellow Okies! You will not be disappointed!
Awesome environment, space is easy to get around in a wheelchair, Great parking. Very friendly staff, knowledgeable and able to explain dabbing and other concentrates. The owners are very experienced and seem to enjoy interacting with customers.