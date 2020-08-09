Sage Wellness, established in 2018, dispenses premium cannabis products to the Oklahoma City community. Sage Wellness Cannabis Market's mission is to deliver a unique experience every single time you visit their Cannabis Market while providing you handpicked quality cannabis products. Sage Wellness strives to help educate you and make you more at ease about the different ways to consume cannabis safely while explaining the benefits. Their team is trained to give you the best patient care with one on one attentive interaction. Sage Wellness offers a high-quality crafted menu of designer marijuana strains, concentrates, cartridges, edibles, topicals, RSO, tinctures, capsules and suppositories. In addition to their vast medical grade cannabis products, they offer a large variety of CBD products from the leading brands in the industry across our nation. Sage Wellness offers... Happy Hour: Monday - Thursday between 3pm-5pm, offers change daily Loyalty program: allows you money back for every dollar you spend and can be redeemed at your will. Referral program: if you bring a"bud" aka "friend" for their first time to Sage, you will receive 20% on non discounted items. First Time Patient: 10% off purchase on non-discounted items PLUS 25% off accessories Birthday Gift: If it's your birthday, you get $5 off your purchase! Military: 10% off if you mention this when you are our guest