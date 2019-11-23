Follow
All Products
Lavender Norris by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
14.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Norris
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Gorilla Gansgta by The Green Vault
from The Green Vault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Trinity by The Green Vault
from The Green Vault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Fainting Goat by The Green Vault
from The Green Vault
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Rain Maker by Panoptic NW Cannabis
from Panoptic NW Cannabis
19.8%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Rain Maker
Strain
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
Grape Ape by The Green Vault
from The Green Vault
20.22%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Cookies and Cream by Gabriel
from Gabriel
23%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
Spiked Punch #5 by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
26.31%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Spiked Punch #5
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Black Jack by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
17.98%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Dread Bread by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
21.61%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Dread Bread
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Durbert by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
20.08%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Durbert
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Strawberry Cheesecake by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
17.25%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Butter Cookies by Cookie Jar Cannabis
from Cookie Jar Cannabis
22%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Butter Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Violet Flame by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Chunk Norris by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
24.9%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Grapefruit Royal by Eagle Tree Farms
from Eagle Tree Farms
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$91 gram
$91 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Gorilla Cookies by Falcanna
from Falcanna
26.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$41⅛ ounce
Supermax OG by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Pacific Blue by Falcanna
from Falcanna
26.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pacific Blue
Strain
$41⅛ ounce
$41⅛ ounce
Royal Grape by Falcanna
from Falcanna
___
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ ounce
$41⅛ ounce
Southern Lights by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
24.35%
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
Alien Candy by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
20.34%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Afghan Kush by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
20.56%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Head Haze by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
21.31%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Platinum Phantom OG by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
20.08%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
20.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Royal Kush by Falcanna
from Falcanna
25.27%
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ ounce
$41⅛ ounce
Cinex by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
16.01%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$75½ ounce
Diesel Thai by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Diesel Thai
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$41⅛ ounce
Snoop's Dream by Budco
from Budco
25.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Snoop's Dream
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$30⅛ ounce
Darkside of the Moon by Budco
from Budco
24.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Darkside of the Moon
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
LA Soda by Budco
from Budco
22.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
LA Soda
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Black Banana Cookies by Tilted
from Tilted
21.92%
THC
___
CBD
$131 gram
$131 gram
OG Chem by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
23.39%
THC
0.17%
CBD
OG Chem
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
chemdog by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
20.73%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Papaya 91 by Khush Kush
from Khush Kush
23.57%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Papaya 91
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
Sour Sherbert by Native Sun Grown
from Native Sun Grown
21.61%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$701 ounce
Purple Punch by Native Sun Grown
from Native Sun Grown
24.11%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$701 ounce
Birthday Cake by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Orange Kush Breath by Gabriel
from Gabriel
27%
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ ounce
$48⅛ ounce
