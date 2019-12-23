252 products
Salvera Military Discount
Valid 4/30/2019 – 5/1/2022
22% off for all active duty, retired or discharged service members.
Can not be combined with other discounts. Stop by Salvera for details.
All Products
Harvest | 3.5g | Grape Kush
from Harvest
17.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
Culta | 3.5g | Space Face
from Culta
22.2%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
Harvest | 3.5g | Mr. Clean
from Harvest of Maryland Cultivation LLC
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Mr. Clean
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
Sunmed | 3.5| Sunshine #4
from SunMed Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
ForwardGro | 3.5g | Solo CBD
from ForwardGro
0.6%
THC
14.9%
CBD
Solo CBD
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
Grassroots | 3.5g | Lemon Grenades
from Grassroots
19.7%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
Liberty | 3.5g | Strawberry Banana
from Liberty
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | Gelato
from verano
22.62%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | Gelato
from verano
22.62%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Liberty | 3.5g | Raspberry Cough
from Liberty
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Raspberry Cough
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Liberty | 3.5g | Cake & Chem
from Liberty
33.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Cake & Cream
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | Phantom Mile
from verano
22.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Mile
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Evermore | 3.5g | Pink Lemonade
from Evermore
26.3%
THC
0.12%
CBD
$55⅛ ounce
Nature's Heritage | 3.5g | NYC Sister
from Nature's Heritage
23.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Farmer's Choice NYC sister
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | G6
from Unknown Brand
25.44%
THC
0.09%
CBD
G6
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | Ghost Train Haze
from verano
23.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | ACDC
from verano
0.8%
THC
19.05%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Nature's Heritage | 3.5g | Bubblegum Skunk
from Nature's Heritage
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubblegum Skunk
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
Culta | 14g | Grapefruit Sour Dream
from Culta
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Grapefruit Sour Dream
Strain
$170½ ounce
Willie's Reserve | 3.5g | Rosaberry
from Willie's Reserve
6.4%
THC
15%
CBD
Rosaberry
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
Willie's Reserve | 3.5g | Mango
from Culta
8.8%
THC
12.2%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
Verano | 3.5g | Harle-Tsu CBD
from verano
9.47%
THC
15.52%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$55⅛ ounce
Evermore | 3.5g | Purple Obeah
from Evermore
14.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Obeah
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
LucidMood | Party 1:1 | Sipper 200mg
from LucidMood
37.8%
THC
39.1%
CBD
Party
Strain
$45½ gram
Curaleaf | Cartridge | Lemon Sorbet | 500mg
from Curaleaf
77.82%
THC
1.8%
CBD
Lemon Sorbet
Strain
$55½ gram
AiroPro | Distillate Cartridge | Jack Herer | 500mg
from AiroPro
84.5%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ gram
Willie's Reserve | Distillate Cartridge | AC/DC | 500mg
from Willie's Reserve
36.7%
THC
45.3%
CBD
AC/DC
Strain
$55½ gram
Rythm | Heal Cartridge | Sour Tsunami | 1000mg
from RYTHM
36%
THC
37.6%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$1001 gram
AiroPro | Distillate Cartridge | Pineapple Diesel 500mg
from AiroPro
80.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pineapple Diesel
Strain
$60½ gram
Rythm | Balance Cartridge | Guice | 1000mg
from RYTHM
75.7%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
Verano | Distillate Cartridge | Mimosa | .5g
from verano
86.74%
THC
2.5%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$65½ gram
Evolab | Colors | Vape Cartridge | Tropical Fruit | 500mg
from Evolab
88.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropical Fruit
Strain
$50½ gram
Evolab | Colors | Vape Cartridge | Sweet Melon | 500mg
from Evolab
85.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Melon
Strain
$50½ gram
Evolab | Alchemy | Vape Cartridge | Honey Banana | 500mg
from Evolab
73.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Honey Bananas
Strain
$56½ gram
gLeaf | Sugar | Island Sweet Skunk x Sour Diesel | 1g
from gLeaf
68.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk x Sour Diesel
Strain
$501 gram
Rythm | Heal Cartridge | Euphoria | 500mg
from RYTHM
34.3%
THC
35.3%
CBD
Euphoria
Strain
$60½ gram
Verano | Distillate Cartridge | Pineapple Diesel | .5g
from verano
86.53%
THC
1.41%
CBD
Pineapple Diesel
Strain
$65½ gram
Rythm | Energize Cartridge | Clementine | 1000mg
from RYTHM
74.3%
THC
___
CBD
$1001 gram
Rythm | Relax Cartridge | Ghost OG | 1000mg
from RYTHM
76.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$1001 gram
Cresco | RSO | 1g
from Cresco
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 gram
