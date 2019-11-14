Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Salvera has Mimosa 8ths, Pax & Airopro carts/pods, Tinctures, OH Intimacy Oil, Curio Chews & Dixie Elixers on special today!! Don't miss out
About
Salvera is a medical cannabis dispensary located in Bowie, MD, just steps away from the Bowie Town Center. Using a modern approach to traditional medicine, we are dedicated to providing patient-focused care in a safe, knowledgeable and welcoming environment. From CBD products to high THC concentrates allow us to partner with you on your journey toward better health.