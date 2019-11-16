San Juan Strains is a PREMIER marijuana dispensary located in the San Juan Mountain range of Southwest Colorado. The “San Juan’s” are the largest and most rugged mountain range in Colorado and have been described as one of the most breathtaking and spectacular mountain ranges in the world. Our grow is nestled below this range at approximately 7,600 ft. Cooler mountain temperatures provide a slower growth cycle which prolongs cannabinoid development. This longer maturation process imbues the buds with more complex compounds, yielding deeper, more interesting flavors. Our shop which opened its doors on 4/20, 2016 is literally on the banks of the glorious San Juan River at the junction of US Rt. 160 and 84 in the town of Pagosa Springs, home of the world’s deepest hot springs. “Pahgosah” is the Ute word for healing waters and fits in with our view of the marijuana plant. Our mission is simply to make San Juan Strains the embodiment of our beautiful surroundings. More simply, “Strains from Above”. Our commitment is to provide hearty mountain grown PREMIER strains that match the needs of our ever-evolving health and wellness consumers. Our team will be dedicated to the education and guidance of our patrons. Come visit us!