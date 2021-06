I wish there was more fanfare for Sanctuary. I feel like not enough people have heard of it yet, which is kind of why I'm leaving this review. I ordered a preroll for pick up. Ten minutes after I placed my order, I got a text telling me it was ready. The budtender was pleasant and seemed genuinely excited for me to try the product so I could find relief. Plus, they gave me a cute swag bag. Hopefully, Sanctuary can expand their menu, which consists of only vape cartridges and flower.