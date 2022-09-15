3 Reviews of Sanctuary Cannabis St. Petersburg
c........7
September 15, 2022
This is where you want shop if you are looking for truly medicinal potent strains. I find top shelf relief in all of their products.. The staff is super awesome and the website gives you sooo much information about the effects of each strain and what ailments they help with! I love this place! Keep up the great work team!
R........a
July 10, 2022
🔥🔥👍🏻👍🏻 Really enjoyed the flower: good quality & higher THC for OG smokers like myself. First time I've seen a FL dispensary offer $15 eights, so that's a huge plus! They're also a "Mom & Pop" as opposed to all of the usual corporate dispensaries. Will definitely be back🔥🌲🌲💨
F........6
April 23, 2022
100% won't stand behind their product. Opened my medicine in the store only to find it smelled like hay or tea and refused to do a return or exchange.