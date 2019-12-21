Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Sanctuary Medicinals Danvers Holiday Hours: Tue 12/24 10am - 4pm • Wed 12/25 Closed • We will resume normal operating hours on Thu 12/26
About
Our mission is simple: To provide the highest quality organic medicine, service, education and experience to qualified medical marijuana patients in Massachusetts.
We serve the patients of Danvers, Salem, and the north shore of Massachusetts. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are ready to assist you in finding the best medical marijuana products that suit your needs.
We offer flower, concentrates, shatter, hash, kief, vape cartridges, pre rolled joints, topicals, edibles, tinctures, and more!