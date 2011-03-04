Sandia Botanicals is committed to producing the highest‐quality organic whole-plant medicines of demonstrated efficiency. We will offer these medicines to qualified patients and their caregivers in a secure and non‐stigmatizing environment. This provides an opportunity to discuss individual needs and preferences with knowledgeable staff members. We believe we should use our collective knowledge to assist patients in educating themselves on the effective use of medical cannabis, including the effects of the different varieties and the various delivery methods available. We have and will continue to educate ourselves on the burgeoning industry’s best practices, and strive to model our business on these standards.