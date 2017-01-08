Follow
Deals
Early Bird Special
Valid 8/1/2017 – 3/2/2021
10% off any purchase before 11:00am
Not applicable with any other discounts, promotions or on sale items
All Products
Extreme Cream by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
24.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Extreme Cream
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Triple Chocolate Chip by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
22.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Triple Chocolate Chip
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pura Vida by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
27.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Rainmaker by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
24.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Rainmaker
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Samoas by Honest Marijuana
from Honest Marijuana
20.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Samoas
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Gelato Cake by Honest Marijuana
from Honest Marijuana
18.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
LA Kush Cake by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
30.01%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Kush Cake
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Mai Tai by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
24.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Mai Tai
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Pamelina by Rare Dankness
from Rare Dankness
28.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Pamelina
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mandarin Cookies by Honest Marijuana
from Honest Marijuana
20.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Super Lemon Haze by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
24.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Clementine by Dixie
from Dixie
20.79%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Hans Solo Burger by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
27.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Hans Solo Burger
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Ghost Train Haze by Rare Dankness
from Rare Dankness
29.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Hell's Fire by Boris Dynowski
from Boris Dynowski
26.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's Fire
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Chemdawg X by Colorado Product Services
from Colorado Product Services
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdawg X
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Jabberwocky by Colorado Product Services
from Colorado Product Services
34.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Jabberwocky
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$342 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Crescendo #11 by Smoked Denver
from Smoked Denver
29.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Crescendo #11
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Pura Vida by Dixie
from Dixie
22.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Mandarin Cookies by Colorado Product Service
from Colorado Product Service
30.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Mendo Breath by Honest Marijuana
from Honest Marijuana
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Blue Cheese by Antero Science
from Antero Science
29.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Chem Cookies by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
26.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Snowball by Colorado Product Service
from Colorado Product Service
31.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$342 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Snowball by Colorado Product Services
from Colorado Product Services
31.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Snowball
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$342 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Danky Kong by Colorado Product Services
from Colorado Product Services
30.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Danky Kong
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Star Killer by Rare Dankness
from Rare Dankness
27.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sour Diesel by Colorado Product Services
from Colorado Product Services
29.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Alien Dawg by Antero Science
from Antero Science
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Break Dance by Colorado Product Services
from Colorado Product Services
5.43%
THC
8.55%
CBD
Break Dance
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Silver Valley OG by OG Medicinals
from OG Medicinals
22.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Silver Valley OG
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$202 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1301 ounce
Member Berry by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
25.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
27.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
Glue by In the Flow
from In The Flow
23.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Glue
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Grape Krypt by Boris Dynowski
from Boris Dynowski
26.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Krypt
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$282 grams
$50⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
GMO by Alpine Essentials
from Alpine Essentials
32.52%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$342 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Chemmy Jones by ITF
from ITF
33.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemmy Jones
Strain
$171 gram
$171 gram
$342 grams
$55⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3501 ounce
Purple Sunset #10 by Riverland Remedies
from Riverland Remedies
25.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Sunset #10
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Arkansas River Kush by Antero Science
from Antero Science
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Arkansas River Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Tangie Ghost Train Haze by Rare Dankness
from Rare Dankness
25.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie Ghost Train Haze
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$242 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2001 ounce
