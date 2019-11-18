At Satchel we strive to create a professional, clean and comfortable atmosphere for both medical and recreational customers. Our aspiration is to create a positive experience for both our customers that visit our shop and the neighborhood that we’ve made our home. Our knowledgeable budtenders will help you select the right strains for your individual preferences and needs. We're here to help you whether you're new to Cannabis or a seasoned consumer. We offer a selection of handcrafted goods from artisan producers. Oregon is home to some of the finest Cannabis in the nation and we work hard to keep stocked with the quality product you deserve.