dejan25 on June 8, 2014

Great variety of 2ed and mostly 3ed grade stuff. All dead dry, not taken care of except 2 of 14 strains I found smokable. whole place is a rat hole which is most Visited by locals and punks. Only good thing to say it is cheap. No bho, icolator, eatables or anything special or to mention exept that they sport the worst "jack herrer" i have ever seen lifetime. Managment seems to not be even regular stoners/growers themselves, so make your own idea of how their expertise could be...