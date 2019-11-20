Follow
Satori - Bellingham
Get 10% OFF ALL PRE-ORDERS ONLINE!
Valid 11/1/2019 – 12/1/2019
Welcome to Satori Bellingham! We have Free Customer Parking located directly across from our store. We have a new online menu! ALL orders from now until End of November will receive 10% off their entire order. Order Online at https://shop.satorimj.com/bellingham
Deal does not Stack with any other discounts.
All Products
Acdc by RAVEN GRASS
from Raven Grass
1%
THC
15%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Bonkers by Green and Gold
from Green and Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Garlic Bread by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Chunk by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
17.96%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Pineapple Chunk
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Dj Short Blueberry by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Gum by Purple Gum
from Purple Gum
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Subx
from Subx
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Apple Sauce by SPP
from SPP
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Vanilla Gorilla by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$272 g
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Hawaiian Cheesecake by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Trainwreck by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$150½ oz
In-store only
Afghan Cookies by Orgrow
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Push Pop by SPP
from SPP
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Haterade by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Grapefruit Romulan by Treedom
from Treedom
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Gold by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Lime Pie by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Vanilla Gorilla by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$75¼ oz
In-store only
Laughing Buddha by RAVEN GRASS
from Raven Grass
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Snoop's Dream by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
21.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoop's Dream
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Banana by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
23.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch by Subx
from Subx
15.15%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Sasquatch Breath by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Cosmic Charlie by RAVEN GRASS
from Raven Grass
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Vanilla Gorilla by Skord
from Skord
___
THC
___
CBD
$272 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Banana Punch by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Glazed Apricot Gelato by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Lsd by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cinex Kush by Eagle Tree
from Eagle Tree
18.43%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cinex Kush
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lavender Kush by RAVEN GRASS
from Raven Grass
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Cookies by Fine Detail Greenway
from Fine Detail Greenway
16.67%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Fruit Loops by Growing Like a Weed
from Growing Like a Weed
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pie Face by Subx
from Subx
___
THC
___
CBD
$95¼ oz
In-store only
The Jack by Cascadia Gardens
from Cascadia Gardens
29.37%
THC
0%
CBD
The Jack
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Glue by Orgrow
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$1651 oz
In-store only
24K by Saints
from Saints
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Headbanger by Saints
from Saints
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Lili'Koi by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
