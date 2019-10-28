Satori has been serving downtown Bellingham, Fairhaven, Iron Gate, Colombia, Samish, South Hill, Sehome, Lettered Streets, and Fountain District neighborhoods since 2016. Our team has created amazing relationships with carefully selected producers to provide you with the highest quality Cannabis pre-rolls, concentrates, and infused edibles at a fair price. Our trained, friendly budtenders are ready and waiting to assist you every day! Whether you are a seasoned veteran or just getting started, our experienced staff will get you exactly what you need!