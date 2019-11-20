Deals
Edibles are the only cure for a case of the Monday's! Come get 15% off of all edibles, drinkables and topicals every Monday. This sale applies to all of the delicious edible options like Goodship cookies or brownies and Craft Elixir's potato chips or Pioneer Squares, but don't forget about a famous Ray's lemonade or Happy Apple cider to wash it all down. Other items included in Munchie Monday are tinctures, infused Canola and Coconut oil as well as our infused bath salts! Plus, if you are interested in trying a high CBD edible option we have plenty to choose from, including great options from Fairwinds and Green Revolution that will all be 15% off every Monday. Come get your munchies every Monday!
Edibles are the only cure for a case of the Monday's! Come get 15% off of all edibles, drinkables and topicals every Monday. This sale applies to all of the delicious edible options like Goodship cookies or brownies and Craft Elixir's potato chips or Pioneer Squares, but don't forget about a famous Ray's lemonade or Happy Apple cider to wash it all down. Other items included in Munchie Monday are tinctures, infused Canola and Coconut oil as well as our infused bath salts! Plus, if you are interested in trying a high CBD edible option we have plenty to choose from, including great options from Fairwinds and Green Revolution that will all be 15% off every Monday. Come get your munchies every Monday!