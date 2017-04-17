Located on the beautiful South Hill of Spokane and nestled in the Lincoln Heights community, you will find one the 5 Satori locations in the state of Washington. Since established in November of 2016, Satori South Hill has had an emphasis of providing a one-on-one budtender experience to supply quality cannabis products to recreational consumers and medical marijuana patients alike. With over half of our staff certified through Washington State’s Department of Health as Medical Marijuana Consultants we can easily source the necessary information and education for patients who were a part of the prior medical industry, novice patients and those who might be considering becoming a first-time patient. While keeping our emphasis on both the medical marijuana market as well as the ever growing recreational industry we have built relationships with vendors of all varieties, including the some of the most widely known high quality cannabis companies such as Gold Leaf Gardens and Refine Xtracted while also giving priority to the craft style and local class of vendors such as Blue Roots Cannabis and Bodhi High Family Farms. Our mission is to be a source of reliable education and community support while in turn connecting every customer and patient with a cannabis product they will enjoy on all levels of satisfaction. Let us help you find your new standard of enlightenment today!