We welcome you to visit McKinleyville's first and only Medical and Adult Use cannabis dispensary located in Humboldt County, CA. We have many local products to choose from as well as products you won't find anywhere else locally including flower, clones and seeds; concentrates, edibles, topicals, salves, tinctures, body products and more. Our products are clean and laboratory tested. We'd love to introduce you to our award winning in-house brand, Talking Trees, grown using organic farming practices, as well as our knowledgeable staff who can assist you in finding what's best for your needs. We Now Offer Local Delivery within 10 miles. For more information visit: https://www.satoriwellness.org/delivery-area/ Beginning in 1998 as a hemp apparel and lifestyle brand, the Satori Movement grew to international recognition amongst cannabis consumers, skateboarders, reggae afficinados, and the environmentally conscious, worldwide. Fast forward to today, Satori has expanded to Satori Wellness, a premier, Humboldt County recreational and medical cannabis dispensary with a knowledgeable and dedicated staff, an impressive inventory selection, and a convenient location, 5 min from ACV airport and 5 min drive from HWY 101 in the epicenter of Humboldt County. Must be 21 or over with valid ID, with the exception of medical patients. While you're here, check out the long-awaited Satori Movement retail store now open to all ages. We invite you to Enlighten Your Path to Wellness with Satori Wellness!