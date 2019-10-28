Located next to door to the iconic Piece of Mind of North Spokane, Satori MJ provides Washington and visitors from all over the world with the highest quality cannabis at fair prices. Situated in North Spokane, we are one of the top Cannabis dispensaries in Spokane, Washington! Conveniently located at the Y intersection near Heritage Village Shopping Center, Holmberg Conservation Area, Kalispel Gold & Country Club, Riverside State Park, and the Little Spokane River! As one of the best pot shops in Spokane, we offer a wide variety of products from Phat Panda, House of Cultivar, SUBX, Leafwerx, Heavenly Buds, Blue Roots, Aurum Farms, Bodhi High, Budco, Crystal Clear, Exotiks, Fairwinds, Gold Leaf, Honu & Many More! We always have a medical marijuana consultant on staff available to create your medical card and answer any questions you may have! Visit us today! Why Satori MJ? Satori is the Buddhist term for an awakening or sudden enlightenment. In Zen Buddhism, it is the experience of "Seeing into one's True nature; that moment when the flow of energy allows you to see the truth." The legal cannabis market represents an awakening of sorts within our cultural norms. Satori MJ has a passion for cannabis and sound business practices. Established in 2014 in Spokane, Washington, Satori now has locations through out the state of Washington. Get Enlightened Daily with Satori MJ!