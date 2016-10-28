vigilsue
Awesome people, prices and plenty of good stuff!
4.3
10 reviews
Wow!!! I have been missing out! By far my favorite place for oil and bud! Amazing prices and even better service from Misty! I can't wait to keep spreading the word on this little gem!
Very nice people, knowledgeable!
I love the store, some of the best prices in Columbia County on oil and I always get in and out very quickly
I luv this pot shoppe! Their prices are great, and the customer service is Awesome! Great deals on weed vape products...
small space but awesome bud.
Every visit has been met with friendly staff that are happy to answer any questions and do so happily. There's a decent selection even though it's a small establishment and the prices are better than most places around town. It almost feels like visiting a friend with an ATM in their living room.
We love our cozy atmosphere! Thank you for your review and we'll see you soon!
Best selection of concentrates in Columbia County by far. Fair prices and they are always running a good deal. Customer service is friendly and personable, plus they are open late! Thanks for being here!
We try to keep a vast selection so everyone can find a product that's right for them. Thanks for your continued business!
Small and friendly atmosphere. One on one service and the budtenders seem knowledgeable.
I've been to this location many times but as a last resort. I can only recommend this location if you have no other option. The staff is not knowledgeable and the selection is very small.
We're sorry you're not completely satisfied when you visit us! Although we are a very small shop we pride ourselves in having a wide array of concentrates, edibles, extracts, and now flower. Come give us another try- we think you'll be impressed with our 20+ different strains!