OkieMedijuana on December 26, 2019

Owner is nice and staff are helpful and friendly, when I went they only had pre packaged 1/8s which I’m not a fan of personally. Some of what was in these 1/8s was pretty much shake, I like good healthy looking nugs. But it all smoked well, good high, so other than that no complaints. The ruby Mae edible gummies were delicious and solid strong high.