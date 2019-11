A10-17-0000082-TEMP SCSA strives to be Orange County area’s largest most reliable and highest quality Prop 215 Medical and Prop 64 Recreational Cannabis dispensary, Matching personal customer service with excellent product knowledge, SCSA offers Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis, 21 years of age and up, attain an improved quality of life. History: SCSA opened August 2015, with a mission to offer Orange County patients the best medical marijuana dispensary service coupled with high-quality cannabis products. SCSA wanted to create a place where they could form relationships with their patients, to understand their health needs and physical ailments so they could provide them with consistent and lasting marijuana treatment. Dedicated to this mission of providing a comfortable and professional experience, coupled with top-quality medical and Recreational marijuana products, SCSA has grown to serve thousands of patients each month, with most of them returning to SCSA as their preferred Orange County marijuana dispensary. Staff: SCSA prides themselves on forming unique one-on-one relationships with their customers, as well as offering a discreteness and quality of product at affordable prices. Their budtenders are excellent and are teaching new patients and experienced alike how the medical marijuana industry has changed, including new ways of consuming cannabis, differences between cannabis strains, explaining how terpene and different cannabinoid profiles work, and other aspects of cannabis. SCSA is happy to use their knowledge to remove the stigma of cannabis from the industry by serving their community well. Menu: As product specialists, SCSA offers high-quality concentrates, high-dose edibles, high mg doses of oil extracts, and much more top-of-the-line cannabis medicines and Recreational Cannabis in their dispensary. Carrying thousands of products each day, they offer flowers, extracts, edibles, waxes, shatters, topicals, salves, capsules and much more. Their in-house line of flower, sell particularly well among their patients, SCSA also sells a full life on glass products, including dabbing kits such as vaporizers, papers, grinders and much more. SCSA carries Lab tested products, see our weedmaps menu for lab results. Currently, SCSA accepts cash and provides an ATM onsite. Prop 64 Medical cannabis you must bring Medical cannabis doctor recommendations or State medical card, Valid Calif ID and 21+ facility, Prop 64 Customers must bring valid government Id age 21 and over. We provide ample parking, with handicap access. 21+ ONLY