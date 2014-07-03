The Biggest Little Weed Cabin in Washington since 2014! Come find us on Highway 101 in Discovery Bay, WA (technically Port Townsend). Like a Swiss Army knife we have it all packed into a very small space you will have to see to believe: a large selection of bud, prerolled joints, edibles, concentrates, beverages, topicals, smoking accessories and more. We sell what we love and are known for our product knowledge and helpfulness, proud carrier of Sub X, Liberty Reach, Optimum Extracts, Craft Elixirs, Verdelux, Sure Fire, Primo Boss, Cedar Creek and so much more. Come where the budtenders shop!