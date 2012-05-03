Seattle Cannabis Co. is excited to be serving the Rainier Valley community, we always strive to have good weed at a good price. We're open 8am to 10pm Sunday - Thursday, and 8am to 11pm Friday - Saturday! We are within walking distance of the Othello Light Rail Station, Pritchard Beach and Seward Park. Two of our favorite growers are Doc & Yeti and Experience Organics, both farms are indoor and Pesticide free. We also carry an abundance of CBD products from candies, to topicals, flower and concentrates. Next time your in the neighborhood come check us out!