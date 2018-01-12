Follow
Seattle Tonics
206-363-6000
752 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 46
Show All 73
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
Happy Hour Preroll Specials!
Valid 12/1/2018 – 7/1/2021
Join us for Happy Hour! 8AM-10AM and 2PM-4:20PM daily, and ALL DAY SUNDAY. Get 5x1g joints for $5!
Limit 5x$1 joints per guest. Only while supplies last! Valid only on stated products. State quantity limits apply.
Happy Hour Preroll Specials!
Valid 12/1/2018 – 7/1/2021
Join us for Happy Hour! 8AM-10AM and 2PM-4:20PM daily, and ALL DAY SUNDAY. Get 5x1g joints for $5!
Limit 5x$1 joints per guest. Only while supplies last! Valid only on stated products. State quantity limits apply.
All Products
Tres Star - 3.5g [Royal Tree]
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Cornbread - 3.5g [Cowlitz Gold]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
Epoxy Og-3.5g [Cowlitz Gold]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
NYC Diesel -3.5g [KK]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Durbs - 3.5g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
French Toast - 3.5g [KK]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Point Break -3.5g [Platinum Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Canna Tsu - 3.5g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Kush - 3.5g [High Guys]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Where's My Bike - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunk Dawg-3.5g [High Guys]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel -3.5g [Freedom]
from Viva Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Chem - 1g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
OG Chem - 3.5G [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Em Dawg -28g [G7]
from G7 Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$591 oz
In-store only
Ogre OG - 3.5G [Legends]
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Emerald CIty Diesel - 3.5g [Happy Hour]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$8⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Zkittlez -1g [Phat panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Blueberry - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Monster Cookies -3.5g [KK]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Cream -3.5g [KK]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Professor Chaos - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven LLC
20%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Professor Choas
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Where's Bruce #1 - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Hawaiian - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Green Crack - 3.5g [High Guys]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$10⅛ oz
In-store only
Chunkberry -28g [High Guys]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 oz
In-store only
Citral Glue - 3.5g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Citral Glue- 1g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Jungle Jane - 3.5g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Frosted Cherry Cookies -3.5g [Funky Monkey]
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbet Sherbet -3.5g [Gabriel]
from Gabriel
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Bubble Gum - 3.5g [GABRIEL]
from Gabriel
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Happy Ending - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Bud - 3.5g [Private Reserve]
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG-3.5g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe OG-1g [Phat Panda]
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Green Crack - 3.5g [KK]
from Cowlitz County
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Lime Skunk - 3.5g [Green Haven]
from Green Haven
25%
THC
0.47%
CBD
Lime Skunk
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Kimbo Kush -3.5g [Funky Monkey]
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 19