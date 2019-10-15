674 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 245
Show All 123
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
10% Veteran Discount
We're offering you a 10% discount if you bring in your 'United States of Veterans Affairs' card or Non-Active Duty id card! We appreciate your service and your business. Valid until 2/10/2020. *Must be valid, not expired, with a photo, must be non-active duty/civilian, no dependents. Courtesy of the FED GOVT :)
10% Veteran Discount
We're offering you a 10% discount if you bring in your 'United States of Veterans Affairs' card or Non-Active Duty id card! We appreciate your service and your business. Valid until 2/10/2020. *Must be valid, not expired, with a photo, must be non-active duty/civilian, no dependents. Courtesy of the FED GOVT :)
All Products
Orange Blossom by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Blossom
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Galactic Glue by Artizen
from Artizen
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Galactic Glue
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
L.A. Cookies by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
21.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by FDG
from FDG (Fine Detail Greenway)
21.3%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
L.A. Pure Kush by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
22.36%
THC
2.9%
CBD
L.A. Pure Kush
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
white 707 by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies by Hometown Herbs
from Hometown Herbs
20%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Royal Plum by FDG
from FDG (Fine Detail Greenway)
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Plum
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Marionberry Kush by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
19%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Marionberry Kush
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Octane by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
22.13%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Grape Octane
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Train Wreck by Platinum Reserve
from Platinum Reserve
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Train Wreck
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Panda Snax by Phat Panda Platinum
from Phat Panda Platinum
24.37%
THC
0.49%
CBD
Panda Snax
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Lemonade by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tara by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
19.8%
THC
0.04%
CBD
White Tara
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Furum Cut GSC by Hometown Herbs
from Hometown Herbs
19.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Furum Cut GSC
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Blue Dream by Legends
from Legends
26.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jesus Og by Legends
from Legends
28.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Kush by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve
30.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Diesel by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Diesel
Strain
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Hashplant by Legends
from Legends
30%
THC
0%
CBD
Hashplant
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Papaya Do-Si-Do by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
30.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Papaya Do-Si-Do
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Frosted Cherry Cookies by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
27.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Frosted Cherry Cookies
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade by SWEETWATER FARMS
from Sweetwater Farms
23%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Strawberry Lemonade
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Berry Sunset by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Sunset
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Haze by Falcanna
from Falcanna
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Haze
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Fields by Avitas
from Avitas
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Fields
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Stashhouse
from Stashhouse
31.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Ble Creamsicle by Suspended
from Suspended
25%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Ble Creamsicle
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
Kraken by Suspended
from Suspended
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Kraken
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mob Boss by Suspended
from Suspended
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk by New Day
from New Day
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Chunk
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies N Chem by New Day
from New Day
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies N Chem
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Grape Ape by New Day
from New Day
17%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Kush OG by New Day
from New Day
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush OG
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
MAC #3 by Top Cut
from Top Cut
20%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC #3
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Guerilla Kush by Funky Monkey
from Funky Monkey
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Guerilla Kush
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Bud by Private Reserve
from Private Reserve
26.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$25⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Willies Wonder by Artizen
from Artizen
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Willies Wonder
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Mimosa by Saints
from Saints
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
CBDiesel by Suspended
from Suspended
9.86%
THC
10.4%
CBD
CBDiesel
Strain
$28⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 17