Rec and Medical Sale Starts Tuesday, Nov. 19th! Check photos here or our website or Facebook page for details!
About
Let Sedgwick Alternative Relief Medical/Recreational Dispensary be your first stop in the Mile High State!
Variety of strains, shatter, wax, joints, glass pipes, bongs and straws, edibles, wicks, cartridges..... We have the top selection! Come see for yourself today! Knowledgeable staff - Quick Service and Quality Buds!