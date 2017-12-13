Experience a unique behind the scenes facility tour to see how top quality cannabis is grown, extracted, and refined into finished products. On this free 30-minute guided tour you will see firsthand the craftsmanship of our small batch cultivation process to produce true top shelf cannabis. Although consumption at a working cannabis facility is not allowed, limited sample packs exclusively for tour guests are available for purchase afterward in the dispensary. Schedule a tour today ! Tour guests must be 21 or over. Located in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver, the Seed & Smith facility is just North of Interstate 70, only 12 minutes from Denver International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Denver. Seed & Smith Cannabis is a Denver Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary. Seed & Smith Cannabis was built in 2014 and is the first of it’s kind to offer full tours of their cannabis facilities. They turned an old forklift manufacturing facility into a state-of-the-art cannabis production campus and carry an extensive menu of the finest marijuana products. Seed & Smith Cannabis partners with Agricor Laboratories for accurate cannabis test results. Denver marijuana customers and patients can order online or call ahead to have their cannabis reserved for quick and easy pickup. Seed & Smith Cannabis operates in full compliance with Ballot Amendment 20 and plans to dominate the marijuana industry nationwide. Staff The Seed & Smith Cannabis dispensary team is composed of friendly marijuana professionals who are dedicated to helping Denver find the most effective product to relieve their discomfort. They are committed to providing superior customer service and educating the Denver community on the medicinal benefits of marijuana. Patients with questions can stop in Seed & Smith to speak with knowledgeable dispensary team or contact them by phone or email. Menu Seed & Smith Cannabis offers a full stock of top-quality cannabis products. They work with vendors to supply their inventory of cannabis-infused cookies, gummies, brownies, and chocolates. Seed & Smith Cannabis has a Denver team of professional growers with years of experience to cultivate award winning strains like Cherry Diesel, Super Sour Lemon, Critical Mass, and Tango, their signature strain derived from crossing Tangerine Haze and The White. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid emitting a comforting citrus aroma and is one of their proudest creations with astonishing THC levels up to 30%. Seed & Smith will be producing a line of top-quality cannabis vape cartridges in indica, sativa, and hybrid formulas. Their collection of concentrates are available in strain flavors like Tango, Blue Dream, Deathstar, and Cherry Diesel. Seed & Smith Cannabis also offers a large selection of cannabis-infused edibles and topicals. Service Locations Seed & Smith Cannabis is a marijuana dispensary located on Oakland Street on the corner of 51st in the Montbello neighborhood. They provide safe access to high-quality meds to the cannabis communities surrounding Denver, Wheat Ridge, Lakewood, Commerce City, and Derby. Seed & Smith also provides ample parking for Denver marijuana customers coming from Westminster, Englewood, and Aurora.