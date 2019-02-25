Jake picked up the nickname SENSI SENSEI along the way in his career in Maine's Medical Marijuana Industry. He helped create MMCM and founded Maine Hydroponic Supply. He has taught many folks in the industry how to do what they do.

Now is your chance to try some of his own private reserve!

We have a very tranquil environment that is family friendly and open to the public. There is so much for the senses! Grab a glass of cucumber water or hot tea and browse our bookshelf, have look at our Geisha Garden, check out the local art, and of course- check out our Meds!

Our flower selection is displayed in Sensory Pods that allow you to view and smell the buds we offer. We also have topicals, edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges, pipes, and so much more!

located on Route 17. An easy drive from Augusta, Rockland area, Waldoboro, and Damariscotta. Well worth the trip!

Read more about us and check out our articles and reviews on our website!

www.sensisensei.com