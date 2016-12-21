Effortless on January 31, 2018

After holding my recommendation in Southern California for over a decade where I rarely treated myself with nothing less than the strongest and heaviest indicas. I was apprehensive about moving up here to Bozeman and maintaining the quality of treatment and relief that I had grown accustomed to. However after being here and a patient of SA for over a year there has been no let down at all! Great stuff SA, I feel the love!