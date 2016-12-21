PineMeat
They are so nice and patient. Great product and local people. I could not be happier.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
5.0
10 reviews
They are so nice and patient. Great product and local people. I could not be happier.
Great place! Knowledgeable and super helpful! They know their stains and all the different applications and always take time to educate and help newbies along!
Very professional and friendly... A great experience!!!! Highly recommend!
The people at this location are very knowledgeable about their products, and appear to put a lot of effort into what they do. They have great intensives and deals, and are also a green building! Doing what they can to make sure their business doesn't pollute. Definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a provider.
Great location, close to the airport and Bozeman, right off of I 90 and on the way to big sky
Amazing all around, and green energy users. Love this place
After holding my recommendation in Southern California for over a decade where I rarely treated myself with nothing less than the strongest and heaviest indicas. I was apprehensive about moving up here to Bozeman and maintaining the quality of treatment and relief that I had grown accustomed to. However after being here and a patient of SA for over a year there has been no let down at all! Great stuff SA, I feel the love!
Best products and people in Montana. Super friendly, professional, and knowledgable!
Great products that are cured for quality really gets the job done,people are friendly perfect location it’s just the store for me
Absolutely my first choice!