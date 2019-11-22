Follow
All Products
Harle-Tsu
from Tokyo Starfish
0.5%
THC
12.63%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Cookie Stomper
from Indigo Gardens
19.37%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Stomper
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Zkittlez
from Indigo Gardens
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Wookies
from Indigo Gardens
24.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Wookies
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$52.8⅛ ounce
$99.6¼ ounce
$188.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
Hazelnut Cream
from Indigo Gardens
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
Hazelnut Cream
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$52.8⅛ ounce
$99.6¼ ounce
$188.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
Lemon OG
from Blohm Welles
20.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon OG
Strain
$8.41 gram
$8.41 gram
$29.4⅛ ounce
$58.8¼ ounce
$117.6½ ounce
$235.21 ounce
Dutch Treat
from Gud Gardens
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Animal Punch
from Gud Gardens
23.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Punch
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Urban Mosa
from The Sweet Life
22.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Urban Mosa
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Dr Who?
from Meraki Gardens
26.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$52.8⅛ ounce
$99.6¼ ounce
$188.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
from The Sweet Life
22.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
Wedding Cake x Original Glue x Original Glue - HASTEROID
from Queen Bee Labs
38.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake x Original Glue x Orig
Strain
$21.61 gram
$21.61 gram
Dank Sinatra
from Excolo Farms
21.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Dank Sinatra
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Purple Hindu Kush
from Gud Gardens
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$201.61 ounce
Wedding Pie
from Meraki Gardens
27%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Pie
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$52.8⅛ ounce
$99.6¼ ounce
$188.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
Caramel Apple Gelato
from Gud Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Caramel Apple Gelato
Strain
$9.61 gram
$9.61 gram
$30⅛ ounce
$57.6¼ ounce
$108½ ounce
$201.61 ounce
Howard The Monk
from The Sweet Life
22.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Howard The Monk
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Alien OG
from The Sweet Life
25.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$52.8⅛ ounce
$99.6¼ ounce
$188.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
Gorilla Berries
from OCW Distribution
19.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Berries
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Strawberry Kush
from The Sweet Life
30.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Kush
Strain
$16.81 gram
$16.81 gram
$52.8⅛ ounce
$99.6¼ ounce
$188.4½ ounce
$352.81 ounce
South African Rose
from KGB FARMS
21.02%
THC
0%
CBD
South African Rose
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Sweet Berry Wine
from Gud Gardens
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Sour Tsunami
from Gud Gardens
6.2%
THC
22.1%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Black Cherry Soda
from Gud Gardens
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$61 gram
$61 gram
$19.2⅛ ounce
$36¼ ounce
$67.2½ ounce
$1261 ounce
Tangelo
from Epic Family Farms
24.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangelo
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$38.4⅛ ounce
$72¼ ounce
$134.4½ ounce
$2521 ounce
Cascade Orange
from Gud Gardens
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Cascade Orange
Strain
$14.41 gram
$14.41 gram
$45.6⅛ ounce
$85.2¼ ounce
$160.8½ ounce
$302.41 ounce
THC-A Crystals
from Select Oil
98%
THC
0%
CBD
Crystaline
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Life Coach - SHATTER
from White Label Extracts
73.09%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Life Coach
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
Tropicana Cooks - LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS & SAUCE
from White Label Extracts
76.3%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$481 gram
$481 gram
Sour Cherry Sherbert - LIVE ROSIN
from Queen B Labs
76%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Sour Cherry Sherbert
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Mendo Breath - LIVE ROSIN
from Queen B Labs
84.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
GMO - LIVE ROSIN
from Queen B Labs
77.8%
THC
0.4%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$601 gram
$601 gram
Kosher Kush - DIAMONDS
from Dab Society Extracts
83.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Grape Rhino - SUGAR SAUCE
from Beehive Extracts
73.3%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Grape Rhino
Strain
$241 gram
$241 gram
King Zkittlez - SHATTER
from White Label Extracts
72.82%
THC
0.16%
CBD
King Zkittlez
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
Lemonade - DIAMONDS
from Capital Cannabis
78.3%
THC
2.5%
CBD
Lemonade
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Jacks Cleaner - LIVE RESIN
from White Label Extracts
65.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack's Cleaner
Strain
$361 gram
$361 gram
Tahoe OG x Grand Daddy Purps - LIVE RESIN
from White Label Extracts
61.18%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Tahoe OG x Grand Daddy Purps
Strain
$421 gram
$421 gram
Zprite - LIVE RESIN
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
62.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Zprite
Strain
$541 gram
$541 gram
Harle-Tsu - LIVE RESIN
from CBDiscovery
4.33%
THC
61.69%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$19.21 gram
$19.21 gram
