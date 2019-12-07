140 products
Last updated:
To Give, To Get - $98/oz Select Cultivars
Valid 12/2/2019 – 1/1/2020
Valid on Pruf Cultivar's Mars Rover and Blueberry Sorbet.
Valid While Supplies Last. Conditions May Apply
Staff picks
Lime OG
from 7 Points Oregon
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Lime OG
Strain
$121 g
Voyager 1
from 7 Points Oregon
25.97%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Voyager 1
Strain
$141 g
All Products
Kobe OG
from Williams Wonder Farms
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$81 g
Starduster
from Yerba Buena
21.48%
THC
0.09%
CBD
$81 g
Bruce Banner
from Cold Frame Farms
28.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$101 g
Mars Rover
from Prūf Cultivar
15.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mars Rover
Strain
$981 oz
Blueberry Sorbet
from Prūf Cultivar
18.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$981 oz
Sour Sage #11
from Gnome Grown Organics
21.42%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Sage N Sour
Strain
$141 g
Garlic Mints
from Gnome Grown Organics
27.09%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Garlic Mints
Strain
$141 g
Black Cherry Punch
from High Noon Cultivation Co.
23.46%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Black Cherry Punch
Strain
$141 g
Cosmic Phyre
from Phyre
18.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cosmic Phyre
Strain
$101 g
Critical Phyre
from Phyre
22.74%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Phyre
Strain
$101 g
Papaya Sorbet #2
from Prūf Cultivar
21.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Papaya Sorbet
Strain
$121 g
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
Voodoo Chile
from Phyre
20.35%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Voodoo Chile
Strain
$81 g
VVS Chem
from Prūf Cultivar
28.6%
THC
0.1%
CBD
VVS Chem
Strain
$121 g
Neon Lights
from Yerba Buena
23.68%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Neon Lights
Strain
$141 g
GMO Cookies
from The Heights Co.
29.62%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$141 g
Dog Park #5
from Prūf Cultivar
25.11%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$141 g
Tropicanna Punch #3
from Prūf Cultivar
19.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tropicana Punch
Strain
$141 g
Orange Apricot #4
from Prūf Cultivar
15.95%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Orange Apricot
Strain
$101 g
Pineapple Express
from Yerba Buena
25.32%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$121 g
The Assist #3
from Prūf Cultivar
6.6%
THC
9.17%
CBD
The Assist #3
Strain
$101 g
Tangie Biscotti
from Prūf Cultivar
25.47%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Tangie Biscotti
Strain
$141 g
Astral Works
from Prūf Cultivar
5.8%
THC
9.7%
CBD
Astral Works
Strain
$121 g
Beach Wedding #1
from Prūf Cultivar
24.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Beach Wedding #1
Strain
$121 g
Jet Fuel Acai #2
from Prūf Cultivar
27.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jet Fuel Acai #2
Strain
$121 g
Steel Bridge
from Prūf Cultivar
26.9%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Steel Bridge
Strain
$101 g
White Sumo
from Prūf Cultivar
25%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White Sumo #6
Strain
$121 g
Snickerdoodle Rosin Jam
from Happy Cabbage Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
Fruit-N-Fuel (Honeycomb)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
Yesterday's Paper Batter
from Rolen Stone Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
Presidential Kush (Honeycomb)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
Ghost Train Haze (Honeycomb)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
Coogies (Whole Plant Run)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
Peach OG (Nug Run)
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
King's Kush Rosin Batter
from Happy Cabbage Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
Bubbl3gum Breath (Shatter)
from Willamette Valley Alchemy
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
Animism #6 Live Resin
from White Label Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
South Fork Kush #56 (Pull N Snap)
from Echo Electuary
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
