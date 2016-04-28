Lux.margaret on March 20, 2019

Note: I used to work here but haven’t been in the shop in 3 years. On this particular day I was wandering aimlessly downtown after finding out my uncle had died and had also gone through a messy breakup. My O.pen vape battery charger had stopped working unexpectedly when I really needed to medicate. So, I decided to dry my eyes and wander into Serra. It was a busy Saturday but I only waited for a few minutes. Immediately upon entering the crowded shop, Brandon caught my gaze from across the room and immediately came over to help me. I explained to him the problem with my battery and he informed me that I can send my battery back to O.pen vape and they’ll give me a brand new one — the warranty on their pens never expire! I was happy to hear that but still needed immediate relief. He directed me toward an Evolvd brand vape pen. He gave me a great deal on a pen and cartridge, and completely made my day. He was compassionate and very informative. Brandon reminded of why I loved Serra Cannabis and made sure I left the shop feeling happy.