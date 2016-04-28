CelesteGig
Wide variety! Love it!!!
4.5
10 reviews
i thpught the person taking my id was very friendly but when i got to the back the guy was that was my tender i fou d to be rude and their prices has hidden tax prices.i know all weed has tax but put that on your menu instead of me adding my purchase and add tax i havent found a dispensary in town that does thos but i am sure some do there are more dispensaries than starbucks and i would say try another but crisis mode in downtown..it is like that guy that you dont want to go to but everyone is dry..been there 3 times
The atmosphere is beyond amazing, clean and inviting. The STAFF... woah even better! They were so kind and helpful, and made sure I got what I wanted :)
Trendy, clean, hip, professional. However, we were quoted 5 min wait but was 20min. understaffed. great product and flower selection. priced reasonably.
Heather is the one too go see. Great attitude tell her what you are looking for and she knows a lot of the strains at Serra.
First time here, kinda expensive but it looks so nice inside and the employees I talked to were great!
Note: I used to work here but haven’t been in the shop in 3 years. On this particular day I was wandering aimlessly downtown after finding out my uncle had died and had also gone through a messy breakup. My O.pen vape battery charger had stopped working unexpectedly when I really needed to medicate. So, I decided to dry my eyes and wander into Serra. It was a busy Saturday but I only waited for a few minutes. Immediately upon entering the crowded shop, Brandon caught my gaze from across the room and immediately came over to help me. I explained to him the problem with my battery and he informed me that I can send my battery back to O.pen vape and they’ll give me a brand new one — the warranty on their pens never expire! I was happy to hear that but still needed immediate relief. He directed me toward an Evolvd brand vape pen. He gave me a great deal on a pen and cartridge, and completely made my day. He was compassionate and very informative. Brandon reminded of why I loved Serra Cannabis and made sure I left the shop feeling happy.
The weed was okay, kinda harsh. Prices aren’t bad. Staff was super friendly!
The receptionist they have doesn’t even know how to do his job of answering questions about if things are in stock. Pretty pathetic service
Beautiful shop. Friendly knowledgeable budtenders... Buuuuut their price point is outrageously high compared to the rest of the Portland market. I get it, Pruf is their in house farm, but you can get there same batches of flower for literally half the price at other shops. Not sure how they charge $60 if select Strains cartridges when those are $35-40 at every other shop. While the location and the employees are awesome, this company overcharges is such a noticeable way that I won't be back.