Welcome to Serra Eugene, Purveyor of Quality Drugs. We are a modern druggist located in Eugene and Portland, Oregon. We feature a highly curated selection of flower, edibles, topicals, extracts and ancillary goods. We accept cash (ATM on-site) and CanPay Debit payments.
Our dispensary is open for OLCC Recreational customers (21+) & OMMP patients (18+). Medical patients shop tax-free.
Come Feel All The Feelings: we invite you to come meet our Docents and have them guide you through our selection of quality drugs.