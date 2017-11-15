Loyalty Customers, 30% Blowout
Valid 11/15/2017
Loyalty customers get 30% off cartridges & concentrates that are low in stock, Sugga Bitz gummies & Cascadia tinctures. The list changes as inventory moves throughout the day, come swing by to see what's low!
Serra Loyalty Rewards
$10 OFF for every $200 spent... Join our rewards program today to start earning points with every purchase!
Please ask a Serra team member for details. Terms are subject to change. Rec limits and tax applies.
Rise & Shine Daily Deal
20% OFF entire purchase for all you early-birds... Available 10am to noon Monday through Saturday, and 11am to 1pm on Sundays! Cannot be combined with other discounts.
While supplies last; please check our menu for availability. Rec limits and tax applies.
Veteran Discount
10% OFF all day, every day to honor our veterans... Thank you for your service!
Cannot be combined with other discounts. Rec limits and tax applies.
Wisdom Discount
10% OFF all day, every day for our friends who are 65+ years young!
Cannot be combined with other discounts. Rec limits and tax applies.