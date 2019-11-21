Follow
Sespe Creek Collective
Blackberry Sour
from Henry's Original
18.1%
THC
0.05%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Rockstar OG
from Gas
20.72%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rockstar
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Brother David's
___
THC
0.03%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Tonic CBD
from Island
7.84%
THC
11.04%
CBD
Chocolate Tonic
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Harli-Tsu 30:1
from Rosette Wellness
0.35%
THC
11%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Silver OG - SALE!
from BLOOM FARMS
17.79%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Cookies
from Henry's Original
15.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherbet
from Henry's Original
21.76%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gabriel Sherbet
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Henry's Original
18.34%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Super Fruit
from Flow Kana
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Pineapple Punch
from Brother David's
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jackie Treehorn - Eighth Jar
from BLOOM FARMS
26.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Jackie Treehorn
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
GG#8
from Lowell Herb Co.
22%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold
from Brother David's
17.12%
THC
3.22%
CBD
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Orange Ade
from Willie's Reserve
20.23%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
King Louis XIII
from Henry's Original
19.89%
THC
0.04%
CBD
King Louis XIII
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Kush
from BLOOM FARMS
23.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
99 Cookies - Gold Eighth
from Flow Kana
23.17%
THC
0.08%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Three Kings - HARVEST SALE!
from Piña
23%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Equinox 1:1 CBD Balanced - Deal! - Gold Eighth
from Flow Kana
8.01%
THC
9.53%
CBD
Equinox 1:1
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Hades OG
from BLOOM FARMS
23.19%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Tree
from Lowell Herb Co.
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Tree
Strain
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Papaya
from Lowell Herb Co.
18%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from House Weed
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Dream
from Fun Uncle
22.33%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Double Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum OG
from Henry's Original
25.74%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Pink Boost Goddess THCV Rich - SALE! - Limited Edition Eighth
from Flow Kana
18.72%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Henry's Original
17.6%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel - SALE! - Silver Eighth
from Flow Kana
16.07%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$303.54 g
In-store only
Harmony Rose 1:1 ( CBD:THC) - SALE!
from Brother David's
6.99%
THC
8.33%
CBD
Harmony
Strain
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies in the Sky
from Lowell Herb Co.
21%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
FLOAT PAX Era Pod
from level+
80%
THC
0.8%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
PASSION Metered Dose Vape Pen - 200 dose pen
from dosist
83.5mg
THC
8.5mg
CBD
$130each
In-store only
Harle-Tsu Hash - Temple Ball
from NASHA
165mg
THC
416mg
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Cannabis Oil Plentiful 11:1 - Applicator
from CBD Alive
48.06mg
THC
518.36mg
CBD
$87each
In-store only
AROUSE Metered Dose Vape Pen - 50 dose pen
from dosist
75mg
THC
9mg
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Omija Cartridge
from ABX
69.3%
THC
0.36%
CBD
Omija
Strain
$32each
In-store only
Sherbet Cartridge
from Loud + Clear/ABX
80.1%
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
