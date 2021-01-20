Sessions Cannabis is a unique shopping experience. Our bright, vibrant display cases showcase real product so you know exactly what you’re getting as you explore the store. Products are selected right from the floor, in front of you instilling confidence in your selection. Our experienced and friendly staff is available for consultation at any point in your journey and are happy to help you discover something new or locate an old favourite. We offer a broadly curated range of cannabis products from established growers through to local new releases. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur, or just canna-curious, we can help find or recommend the right product to enhance your chosen moments. If your session is sharing with a group of friends, or in solitude, our budtenders will guide you to the product to suit your occasion. Welcome to Sessions Cannabis. Come in and explore. Please visit us at 550 Lansdowne St W in Peterborough Ontario.