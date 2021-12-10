Sessions Cannabis is an experience that goes beyond the transaction. A visit to your neighbourhood Sessions store is an invitation to be a part of a community, with our knowledgeable budtenders always ready to share product information and recommend exactly what you might be looking for on your next Sesh! We did things differently, to make our stores a familiar place to explore and easily find what you’re looking for. And maybe even some of what you didn’t know you would find! Find us in Port Perry! 905 982 0133