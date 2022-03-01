Sessions Cannabis - Brantford
318.9 miles away
In-store purchasing only
406 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Shop by strain type
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this dispensary
Sessions Cannabis - Brantford
Leafly member since 2020
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
11am-6pm
Photos of Sessions Cannabis - Brantford
Show all photos
Deals at Sessions Cannabis - Brantford
see all promotions
$69 OZ DOOR-CRASHER!
Valid 3/1/2022 - 3/31/2022
Who doesn't like a good deal? Purchase select OZ's for $69 when you visit our Sessions location in Brantford! This is a limited time deal and is valid while quantities last. Stop in today!
Must be 19+ with valid photo ID to shop in store. Limit 1 per customer.